Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Grows By 21.2%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,594. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

