Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Rises By 22.2%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE HPS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 14,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
