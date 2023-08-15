Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases By 38.7%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

JHS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.75. 11,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4,983.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 69,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.