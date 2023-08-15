Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases By 38.7%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance
JHS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.75. 11,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.47.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
