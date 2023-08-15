Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Expands By 6.2%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

