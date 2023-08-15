Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Grows By 19.6%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSL stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

