Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Increases By 20.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BSJT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $21.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
