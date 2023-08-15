Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Increases By 20.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSJT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

