Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declines By 27.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.95.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.