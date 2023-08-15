Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declines By 27.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
