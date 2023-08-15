Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Increases By 22.2%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 696,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.0 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIF remained flat at $4.22 on Tuesday. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

