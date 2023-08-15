Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Expands By 22.5%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Global-e Online Stock Down 4.1 %

GLBE stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 743,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.29. Global-e Online has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

