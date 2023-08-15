Short Interest in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expands By 10.4%

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 316,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,325. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 608.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.78. 139,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. FirstCash has a one year low of $72.45 and a one year high of $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.