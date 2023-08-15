Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Rises By 21.5%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of FIF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,447. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

