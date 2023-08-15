Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Declines By 27.6%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 837,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 60,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,890. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $157,121.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,956,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,956,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $25,044.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,746 shares of company stock valued at $492,661 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EverCommerce by 217.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

