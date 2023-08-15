Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Drops By 42.8%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the July 15th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 403.5 days.

Empire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723. Empire has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

