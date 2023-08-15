Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Drops By 42.8%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the July 15th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 403.5 days.
Empire Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723. Empire has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.
Empire Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.