Short Interest in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Rises By 6.6%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
Shares of ELME stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elme Communities
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Home Depot Could Be Heading Lower Despite Solid Q2 Results
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Reasons Block Stock Is a Buy the Dip Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AppLovin Surges After Strong Q2, Pullback Could Offer Buy Point
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.