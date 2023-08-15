Short Interest in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Rises By 6.6%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

