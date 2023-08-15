Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Increases By 21.9%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 1,348,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,218. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

