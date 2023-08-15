Short Interest in East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Decreases By 16.4%

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,015,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 14,367,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
East Buy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 on Monday. East Buy has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
About East Buy
