Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rises By 23.3%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

EGBN stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 55,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,951. The company has a market cap of $751.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.