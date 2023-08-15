Short Interest in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expands By 20.6%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DZS Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,438. DZS has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities downgraded DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

