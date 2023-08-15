Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Expands By 5.8%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,446,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

