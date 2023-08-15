Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Increases By 41.7%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CRH by 17.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CRH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 18.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,808. CRH has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

