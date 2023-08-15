Short Interest in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Drops By 25.6%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.91. 84,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.06. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 61.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

