Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW) Declines By 25.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of CBRGW remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

