Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW) Declines By 25.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Chain Bridge I Stock Performance
Shares of CBRGW remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
Chain Bridge I Company Profile
