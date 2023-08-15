Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases By 13.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brambles Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brambles stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 26,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.