Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases By 13.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Brambles Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Brambles stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 26,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.66.
Brambles Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.