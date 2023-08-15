Short Interest in Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Drops By 20.0%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Barloworld Stock Performance
BRRAY remained flat at $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.96.
Barloworld Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
About Barloworld
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
