Short Interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Rises By 17.3%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.78. The company had a trading volume of 536,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,247. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.20 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $229.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.