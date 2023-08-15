Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Declines By 12.2%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 67,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 41,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,393. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.44. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

