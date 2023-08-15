Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Expands By 15.4%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAB. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 454,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.