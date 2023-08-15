Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Rises By 20.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

AGNCP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,917. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

