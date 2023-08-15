Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Declines By 16.6%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 203.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

