Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Expands By 22.4%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.