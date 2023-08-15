Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Decreases By 30.4%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,358,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 9,135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,848,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EEENF remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,405,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,854,643. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. The company's projects includes 75% working interest in the Phoenix project, which covers an area of approximately 62,324 net acres; 75% working interest in the Icewine West project covering an area of approximately 121,996 net acres; 100% working interest in Peregrine project, which covers an area of approximately 125,741 net acres; 100% working interest in the Leonis project covering an area of approximately 25,600 net acres; 100% working interest in the Umiat unit, which covers an area of approximately 17,633 net acres; and 100% working interest in the Yukon leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 net acres located in onshore, North Slope of Alaska, the United States.

