Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shore Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $226.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 580,499 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,980,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 458,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

