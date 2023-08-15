Sepio Capital LP Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

