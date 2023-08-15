Sepio Capital LP Sells 5,301 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,030. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

