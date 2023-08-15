Sepio Capital LP Purchases 152,284 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,284 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. 1,414,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

