Sepio Capital LP Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.22 on Tuesday, hitting $233.54. 58,816,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,835,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

