Sepio Capital LP Has $5.85 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $16.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $676.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,174. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $707.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

