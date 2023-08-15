Sepio Capital LP Has $4.18 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,496 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HP were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HP by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. 2,377,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.