Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.76. The company had a trading volume of 239,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.