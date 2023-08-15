Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s previous close.

SENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SENS opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $300.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Senseonics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 198,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

