Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRE. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

