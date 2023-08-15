SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 975 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HSBC cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $993.75.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $9.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

