SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 975 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HSBC cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $993.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEGXF
SEGRO Stock Performance
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.