Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $99.62

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 955.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 837% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $99.62 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003897 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $127.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

