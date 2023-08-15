Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 907 shares.The stock last traded at $3,593.00 and had previously closed at $3,632.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Seaboard Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,816.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

