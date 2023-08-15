SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SE. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Stock Down 28.7 %

Shares of SEA stock traded down $16.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 52,073,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,744. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.