Scott Genereux Sells 500 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Genereux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.71. 363,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.83.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

