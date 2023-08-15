Scotiabank Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT stock remained flat at $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

