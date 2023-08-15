Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

STNG opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

