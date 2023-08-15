Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,806 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.66. 2,153,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

