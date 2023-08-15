Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 504,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,931. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.